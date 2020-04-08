DAMASCUS, Va. — Senior athletes at Holston High School in Damascus are being recognized with street banners, displayed on light and power poles that line the town’s Laurel Avenue.
Each of the 14 colorful banners includes the name of the high school, a portrait of the athlete and the sport he or she played during the spring season.
What started out as a creative idea from a parent of a senior student athlete has turned into something really special, according to Devynne Napier, manager of Trailhead Designs, a custom screen printer and design shop in Damascus, where she designed the banners.
Sarah Steele, whose son Mason plays baseball at Holston High School, approached the town of Damascus in January with the banner idea after she noticed similar recognition done for Major League Baseball players.
Her project recognizes not only baseball players but all of the senior spring athletes in softball, track and field and cross-country.
Steele reached out to the parents of senior athletes to see if they’d like to participate. She even found a local company, K&D Trucking, who was willing to pay the fee for installing the banners in town.
“I thought, ‘We can do this in Damascus, too.’ I just wanted to spread some school spirit in town, but it’s taken on a whole new life since then,” said Steele, whose initial idea came weeks before there were concerns about COVID-19 in the United States and the region.
“It’s a coincidence that the day after the banners were [put up], it was announced that students would not return to Washington County schools because of the coronavirus outbreak,” said the mother.
Now that the virus has caused schools to forgo their spring seasons, the display of the banners means more to high school seniors facing the disappointment of canceled games.
Seventeen-year-old Mason Steele said he is honored to be recognized on a banner, but the sting of not getting to play his senior year is still fresh.
“At the beginning of the year, all of us guys talked about how good we were going to play this season. Our team has won the JV District championship. We knew we were going to be really good, and for it to fall apart is really disappointing,” said the teen.
Napier said this may be the first time the town has honored students in this way, and she foresees the project becoming an annual event that allows the faces of more local students to fly above Main Street.
Trailhead Designs donated their design services, and printing costs for the banners were paid by students’ parents.
The banners went up in town about three weeks ago and will likely remain there at least through May. Afterward, the banners will be given to the graduates as keepsakes.
“My hope is that parents of other school athletes will participate in this project throughout the school year,” said Steele.
“This project is kind of like a God thing because of what the banners mean to everybody now.”
