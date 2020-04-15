Fire in Abingdon

Fire destroyed a home in Abingdon on Friday evening.

ABINGDON, Va. — Fire destroyed a home in Abingdon on Friday evening, the town Fire Department said.

At 6:05 p.m. Friday, the Abingdon Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Glenview Drive. The structure was engulfed in flames, and the occupants were able to escape without injury. The residence is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department, Green Spring Fire Department and the Washington County Life Saving Crew responded to the scene.

