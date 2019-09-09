An adult female is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision this afternoon that also injured three other people.
According to Virginia State Trooper Pickel, who is in charge of the crash investigation, a Chevy box truck from A Plus Rentals ran a stop sign at the intersection of Tattle Branch Road and Cherokee Lane in the Chilhowie area and was hit by a Toyota Camry.
The collision happened around 3:15 p.m.
There were two adult women in the car and two adult men in the truck. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries while her passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and his passenger was treated for minor injuries before being released from the hospital.
Trooper Pickel said the other three victims remain in the hospital. Transport was provided by Wings Air Rescue and Chilhowie Fire & EMS. The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
An accident reconstruction team from VSP came to the scene to determine the cause. Pickel said that the car struck the side of the truck as it pulled into the roadway and both ended up in a ditch against the embankment. None of the victims, he said, was wearing a safety belt.
Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.
