The Washington County Board of Supervisors has partnered with Point Broadband to submit a grant application to enhance communication services in the Mendota community.
The board’s grant, if approved, would create 679 definable E-911 addresses, making it easier for emergency services to locate each residence and respond more quickly to health, fire and safety emergencies. E-911 addresses provide consistent addresses across multiple government agencies, so that when a caller dials 911, their address is automatically displayed to the dispatcher and to any emergency responders who need it.
The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), part of Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, helps build lasting infrastructure for high-speed broadband and other telecommunication networks in underserved areas of the state. VATI will spend approximately $19 million in fiscal year 2020 to supplement construction costs for private broadband providers in qualifying communities.
(0) comments
