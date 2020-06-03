BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Thirteen people have been charged with plotting to smuggle drugs into the Sullivan County jail, the county Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the plot on Dec. 10, when Samantha Cash, a corrections officer, received an anonymous tip that someone was going to try to take concealed narcotics into the lockup, according to a news release. On the same day, inmate Charles Edward Johnson asked to be placed in a cell with inmate Johnny Frank Royston Jr., and Cash became suspicious. She recovered two packages containing tobacco from Johnson, the release states.
Shortly afterward, two other corrections officers, Thomas Buxton and Derek Crumbley, discovered four other packages on Johnson, according to SCSO. Testing by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab revealed that the four packages contained 36.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.3 grams of marijuana, six tablets of the opioid buprenorphine, three buprenorphine strips and four clonazepam tablets.
According to the news release, a joint investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, VICE and Narcotics Unit and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the following charges:
Johnny Frank Royston Jr., criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was in jail awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder, drug sale charges and for a separate attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail, the release states. He is being held on $430,000 bail.
Jackson Stevens Mabe, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was in jail on charges of reckless aggravated assault and a probation violation and is being held without bail.
Jeremy James White, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was in jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of meth for resale and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail.
Joseph Michael Sayers, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. He was jailed on a charge of evading arrest and is being held on $100,000 bail.
Charles Edward Johnson, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to possess more than 26 grams of meth for resale, possession of 26 grams of meth for resale and possession of buprenorphine and clonazepam for resale. According to SCSO Detective Tyler Gray, Johnson was earlier released on $500 bail that was supplied by inmates, then rearrested and returned to the jail with drugs. Johnson was not in custody Monday.
Reva Suzanne Owens, Mabe’s wife, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. She was released on $8,500 bail.
Valissa Gilmartin, Sayers’s mother, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. She is being held without bail.
Joshua Aaron Robinette, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. He is being held in Virginia on unrelated charges.
Jessica Nicole Kent and Falesha Faye Dailey were each charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and both released on $17,500 bail.
Kristy Michelle Meade and Tiffany Archer-Roe were each charged with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and filing a false police report. Both were released on $18,500 bail.
Desiera Christine Hess, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. She was not in custody Monday.
