The year 2020 brought sadness to Marion when former police chief Charles H. Overbay, 74, died unexpectedly on Jan. 1.
Members of the law enforcement community fondly remembered working with Overbay, who began with the Marion Police Department in 1967at the age of 21, working his way up through the ranks to the top position. He retired in 2000.
“Charlie started with the department in 1967, and I came on in 1970. I was there for 30 years and never took a sick day. We were like one big family. Charlie had a terrific personality. I worked with him for many years. He was always pleasant to work with and had a smile on his face. He was a good person and a good police officer,” said Betty Rouse, a former MPD employee.
Smyth County Magistrate Tom Hess also worked with Overbay at the MPD in the 1980s.
“Charlie and I worked together about seven years as investigators at the Marion Police Department. We worked together on all cases. Charlie was a good guy, a thorough guy, a really good police officer. He treated people well. He was a good, easy going fellow, a good guy to work with. We kind of took care of each other. He helped show me the ropes when I started as an investigator,” Hess said.
Marion resident Don Lambert spent 30 years with the Virginia State Police, 10 years as a state trooper and 20 years in investigation, retiring as a special agent. Lambert remembers working with Overbay both as an officer and later as the chief of police.
“Charlie and I worked on the Anderson murder case (in 1996) together. Charlie was a very thorough police officer. He was working for the town police department when I came here in 1978. He investigated most of the criminal cases and had a good success rate. He was a good person and a good police officer,” Lambert said.
The MPD offered condolences on its Facebook page, “The Marion Police Department would like to express our sympathy to the family and friends of retired Chief of Police Charles Overbay....”
Although the Marion PD’s current chief, John Clair, did not work with Overbay, he feels like he knows something of the man and former chief from the legacy Overbay left behind.
“I can tell from my research and things I’ve been told that Chief Overbay ran a professional and community-oriented police department and he was a vital step in making the Marion Police Department what it is today,” Clair said.
A letter Chief Overbay wrote to the community in 1995 about a booklet on drug abuse in the community stated: “We of the City of Marion Police Department want a strong, healthy, progressive community today and for the future. In order to do this we need community cooperation. Drug abuse is one of the greatest problems facing society today.”
Clair said from reading the booklet he could tell that Chief Overbay was doing a lot of good things in the community.
Marion Mayor David Helms served on the town council during the time Overbay was chief of police and remembers him as a skilled and caring officer.
“I always found Charlie to be a very professional officer and a gentleman in dealing with the people. He was truly a people’s servant. He was thoughtful of the people and worked with and handled people well. He had the respect of the officers and was well liked by the people,” Helms said.
The mayor added that, according to town records, Overbay was hired as a patrolman on June 1, 1967. He served as an investigator for several years, and, on Dec. 16, 1991, Overbay, who had earned the rank of captain, was appointed as acting chief of police. On April 6, 1992, he was appointed as chief of police and served in that capacity until he retired on Jan. 1, 2000.
Not only did Overbay’s death touch members of the law enforcement community, but it also left a huge void in his family.
“Our family is heartbroken to have lost a rock in our family and our community. Charles was the storyteller in our family and always indulged my questions about family history. A piece of us has been lost. We appreciate all the expressions of sympathy and are grateful for the memories you share,” said Margaret Linford, Overbay’s niece, on her Facebook page.
Services will be held on Sunday with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and the funeral at 3 p.m. at Bradley’s Funeral Home in Marion.
