ABINGDON, Va. — Retiring Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman has thrown his support behind Greg Hogston, one of four seeking Newman’s position.
“Having had the honor and privilege of serving as your sheriff for the past 20 years, I know the kind of person it takes to be an effective Sheriff for Washington County,” Newman said in a news release from Hogston’s campaign.
Hogston, a Democrat, previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office with Newman. Newman said that Hogston is ready to take on the law enforcement issues that are constantly plaguing the county.
Hogston faces Republican Blake Andis and independents Rex Carter and Marty Berry on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.