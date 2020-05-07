The Coronavirus may have brought the entire commonwealth of Virginia to its knees, but Wythe County educators aren’t going to let it ruin a major milestone in their students’ academic careers.
Come rain or shine, social distancing restrictions or not, Wythe County seniors will get to attend their graduation ceremonies—even if they have to do so from their vehicles.
“We want to make it as special as we can for the kids because this has definitely been an awkward year,” said Rural Retreat High School Principal Rolland Cook.
Wythe County Public Schools announced earlier this week that graduation dates have been set for George Wythe, Rural Retreat and Fort Chiswell high schools.
Each school is essentially planning for three types of ceremonies: the traditional outdoor graduation, the backup in-door ceremony and the resourceful drive-thru commencement in the event social distancing restrictions are not yet lifted by the time graduation comes. The Wythe County Technology Center will present certificates to those who completed programs during each high school’s ceremony.
While the details are still being worked out, and school leaders and seniors are still kicking around ideas, they do have a rough idea of what such a ceremony might look like.
During a drive-thru ceremony, Cook said Rural Retreat seniors may drive around the football stadium on June 18, where they’d stop briefly to receive their diplomas and take photos before getting back into their cars and driving away as a high school graduate. The school is further considering the possibility of allowing students to park to watch their fellow graduates drive across the “stage.”
Similar plans are being tossed around for Fort Chiswell and George Wythe grads.
FCHS Principal Dyer Jackson said seniors are currently completing a survey to determine where such a ceremony would be held and what it would entail, as well as what they’d like to do if they should get to have the traditional ceremony.
“This class is very important to me,” Jackson said. “It’s one of the best classes I’ve ever had and it’s just unfortunate we’re in these circumstances, so I want to make it the best possible graduation and let them have a voice in it.”
Jackson said he wanted seniors to have as much input into their ceremony as possible. Students and faculty are considering either driving around their football stadium or driving around the school during their ceremony to receive their long-awaited diplomas. Fort Chiswell seniors will attend their commencement ceremony on June20.
A drive-thru ceremony at George Wythe would also be held at their football stadium on June 19. GWHS Principal Dante Lee said presentations and speeches will still be given at a drive-thru graduation. The school is currently working with Three Rivers Media to try to broadcast the ceremony so parents and fellow students can listen in from their vehicles. Efforts are also being made to try to project a video of the ceremony on the scoreboard.
Like Jackson, Lee feels a special affection for the 2020 graduating class.
“This is a very, very strong class,” he said. “Academically and athletically, this has been one of the most successful classes in George Wythe history.”
The Class of 2020 has helped the school clinch seven state championships in their four-year high school career, Lee pointed out.
Lee, Jackson and Cook all agree that high school graduation is a milestone that simply cannot be missed altogether.
“They’ve worked for it for 12 years and all through school all anybody talks about is you’ve got to graduate, you’ve got to graduate, you’ve got to get your diploma,” Cook said.
He pointed out that some students will go directly into the workforce after they graduate high school, so this will be the only graduation they’ll have.
“For them and their parents, it’s a very important time,” he said. “It’s going from being a child to an adult, basically.”
“There are events in your life that you always remember,” Lee said. “In my life, my high school graduation has been one of these events that I always remember. If this is done in a drive-thru setting, it will certainly be a memorable experience.”
It wouldn’t be the ideal ceremony, Lee said, but everyone seems to understand why the precautions need to be taken.
Jackson said members of Fort Chiswell’s Class of 2020 have been planning their graduation since before they even stepped into their senior year. He said this year’s seniors are a particularly strong and dedicated class.
“So I feel like I have to go above and beyond to give them something special,” Jackson said.
In addition to the graduation ceremony, ideas for other events and gestures are also being tossed around. Jackson said his school plans to take individual photos of seniors in their caps and gowns to create a collage of sorts as a way to put the class together for their graduation.
“We’re trying to make it as normal as we can, but it’s not going to be normal. It’s going to be different, but we hope it’s going to be a good one, one we hope to make the best we can for them.”
At George Wythe, banners with seniors’ photos will be raised around the stadium in their honor. Once the ceremony is complete, seniors will be given the banners to take home.
In Rural Retreat, school leaders are also considering lining seniors up for a parade similar to the one put on during Homecoming.
Should social distancing restrictions be lifted by the graduation dates, seniors will attend traditional graduations.
“If the restrictions aren’t lifted off us at this time, I really don’t know for sure what it’s going to look like, but we are going to do something, because it’s very important that we do,” Cook said.
School leaders hope to have ceremony plans all nailed down by mid-May.
