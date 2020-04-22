The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many aspects of daily life across the globe, including crime rates in the Mountain Empire.
This week, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released select preliminary crime data trends for the first three months of 2020 to illustrate the impact of the pandemic on the volume and nature of crime in the state. The data is compiled from incidents submitted by area law enforcement agencies.
Comparing January through March of 2019 and 2020, reported instances of burglary have decreased overall by approximately 17% in Tennessee. Burglaries in homes have dropped by about 20%, while those in public places have increased, including in convenience stores, liquor stores and department and discount stores, the TBI said. Liquor store burglaries have increased by 53%.
Although more people are staying at home, crimes reported as having a domestic violence nexus decreased by approximately 4% over the same time periods, the TBI said.
Violent crimes have decreased, but those involving firearms have increased, the TBI said.
“This snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety,” TBI Director David Rausch said in a news release. “I join all of my law enforcement colleagues in reminding the public all of our agencies are here to help during this, and every, emergency.”
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has not seen a significant increase in calls, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Between Sunday and Friday, the county had 16 domestic calls, five disturbance calls, seven motor vehicle thefts, nine thefts and 21 vehicle crashes. There were also 27 welfare checks in Sullivan County this week.
Last week, however, Sullivan County had 37 domestic calls, 17 thefts and 40 welfare checks.
In Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff Blake Andis said he’s seen some changes in calls during the pandemic. Petit larceny calls and domestic calls have increased.
Domestic violence calls have also increased in the city of Bristol, Virginia, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford.
Abingdon Police Chief Tony Sullivan said he has seen a few changes.
“We are working fewer crashes and fewer calls for service for nuisance complaints,” Sullivan said. “It appears that shoplifting calls are also down. This is a direct result of people staying home.”
Sullivan said the town police department hasn’t seen an increase in domestic disturbance calls.
“I think warmer weather and the ability for people to go outside helps keep those numbers down,” Sullivan said.
During the pandemic, rain has been an enemy, Sullivan said. On sunny days, people can go outside to distance themselves from people that they live with.
“We hope this trend continues,” Sullivan said.
