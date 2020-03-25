Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell Town Hall is now closed to the public.
During an emergency meeting March 25 town council approved Town Manager Todd Day’s recommendation to keep employees working and close the building to the public from March 26 to April 24. Citizens will be able to pay bills online and through the drop box.
They will be able to reach town employees by phone or email. Council also approved canceling the April council meeting. “We have two public hearings scheduled but they are not time sensitive and we don’t have any other pressing matters,’ Day said.
Council voted to limit use of the town gymnasium, train station and American Legion Hall to groups of 10 or less and require them to maintain social distance. Day said anyone interested in using those facilities have to sign a form stating they will follow the Governor’s mandate.
He said if there are complaints town police will respond to educate people about the importance of following the rule. “Our officers are not going to be out looking for chances to write tickets,’ he said. Lincolnshire Park will remain open for fishing, walking, hiking and other activities.
Town crews are working to have the aqua park and swimming pool ready for use by Memorial Day. Council was asked by Town Attorney Brad Pyott to be thinking about using the electronic meeting method if the emergency status is not lifted in time for the May meeting.
The action allowed the town to comply with the mandates issued by the Governor when the state of emergency was declared. Those restrictions limits groups to no more than 10 and require them to be at least six feet apart.
