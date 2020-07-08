ABINGDON, Va. — Barberitos will open an eatery in the town of Abingdon next week.
The new restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 101 Cook St., according to a news release. The fast-casual chain is known for its southwestern fare like burritos, tacos and quesadillas.
During the grand opening week, Barberitos will hold a drawing for free food for a year, T-shirts and other prizes, the release states.
