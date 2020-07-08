Adwolfe firefighter Odie Hutton changed the course of uncountable lives when he reassured a little boy that he would help protect him whenever needed.
Today that boy is a captain in the U.S. Air Force, carrying on Hutton’s legacy of serving others – right now in Afghanistan. However, he started on his path to service following closely in Hutton’s footsteps. On his 18th birthday, Phillip “Bucky” Blevins joined the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. He hasn’t looked back.
In a recent interview, Blevins explained that he was “drawn to the fire department out of a deep admiration I developed in early childhood. As a young man, my family's home was destroyed in a fire. After rebuilding and moving into a new home, I was haunted by the possibilities of another fire.”
Then, Odie Hutton stepped in.
“Dressed in his turnout gear,” Blevins recalled, “he walked through our house, developed a fire safety plan with me, and made me a promise I'll never forget. Odie's promise was simple: one of protection. He said. ‘Lightening never strikes in the same place twice, but if it does, I'll be here.’… Odie was my childhood hero for some time.”
In the fire hall, Blevins said, “I found my life’s calling of serving others…. I couldn’t get enough - so I became an EMT and volunteered with the Marion Life Saving Crew.”
The 2008 Marion Senior High graduate didn’t stop with serving as a first responder.
The son of a third-generation tobacco farmer, Blevins’ calling prompted him to head to college becoming his family’s first generation to pursue a post-secondary education. He began at Virginia Highlands Community College and then transferred to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Then, he was accepted to the Appalachian School of Law.
Looking back, Blevins said he loves that all were “in beautiful Southwest Virginia. I never understood why my peers left for an education with so many world-class opportunities in our back door.”
While staying close to home, law school prepared him to continue serving others.
“I became an attorney to advocate for those without a voice. I am a prosecutor at heart,” Blevins said.
For the last three and a half years, his desire to help others has been fulfilled serving his country. Currently, Blevins serves as a captain in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He is deployed to Afghanistan as a National Security Law Attorney, where he “interprets rules of engagement and international law for a joint operation.”
When stateside, the captain runs the criminal justice division at the 23d Wing in Valdosta, Georgia, where his “days consist of advising on criminal investigations and preparing for trial.”
Prior to his military service, he said, “My passion for public service has led me to volunteer in other ways, such as a court appointed special advocate for children in the judicial system and as a member of the Dickenson County’s Drug Court team.
“I am most fulfilled in life when serving and protecting others,” Blevins said. “For me, the results are all the same regardless if it entails extinguishing a structure fire, extracting a victim from a wreck, standing up for a child in juvenile court, or putting a criminal behind bars.”
Blevins, best known in Smyth County as “Bucky,” a nickname he’s carried since grade school, has found that Southwest Virginia continues to hold a special place in his heart. “While serving on active duty has been nothing short of an amazing experience,” he said, “I think we’re ready to come home.”
The “we” is his wife and best friend, Katie Jo, and their 16-month-old son, Noah. When not serving, he said, “We love anything outside, kayaking, biking, jogging and motorcycling. All of those things are much more enjoyable in Southwest Virginia.”
