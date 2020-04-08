A female pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital on Tuesday after being struck by a box truck in Wytheville.
Nancy Stroupe, 64, was injured in the collision that took place at 5:44 a.m. on East Main Street, according to Wytheville Police Department Deputy Chief Joel Hash.
Hash said Stroupe, a Hardee’s employee, was on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant when she apparently stepped into the path of an eastbound 2017 Ryder box truck. Hash didn’t identify the driver.
Rescuers took Stroupe to Wythe County Community Hospital where she was flown by helicopter to a Bristol, Tennessee, hospital, Hash said.
Her condition wasn’t immediately available.
Hash said no charges have been filed in the collision, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.