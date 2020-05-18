Tazewell, VA- Tazewell High School will host a Senior Celebration Parade on Friday, May 22, 2020. Tazewell High School seniors will meet at the old Ramey Ford parking lot in Tazewell, Virginia at 6:30 p.m. for line up. At approximately, 7:15 p.m. the parade will depart from the old Ramey Ford lot and head to the Tazewell High School football stadium. Each senior car will be directed to come down the Tazewell High School track while their teachers greet them from the field. Students are instructed not to exit their vehicles.
The parade of seniors well then depart from Tazewell High School and head down Carline Avenue and continue toward the North Tazewell Post Office. Next, the parade will take a left turn at the post office and proceed down past Tazewell Intermediate School to River Jack. Then the parade of seniors will make a left onto Fairground Road and proceed to the H&R Block building. The parade will take another left at the H&R Block building and proceed down Main Street Tazewell. This will mark the end of the parade route.
Anyone who wishes to watch the parade can park anywhere along the route that is suitable for parking. Please remain in your cars. If you live along the parade route, please come outside and support these seniors as they make this journey through the town that has shaped them into fine young adults. Please feel free to “display lights” or honk horns in honor of the class of 2020. You are also encouraged to make posters!
