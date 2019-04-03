Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a series of budget amendments Thursday designed to fund repairs on Interstate 81 without introducing tolling.
Speaking at an event in Salem, the governor announced amendments to Senate Bill 1716 and House Bill 2718, legislation passed by the General Assembly that would provide $151 million in dedicated funding for the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan.
The amendments are designed to bring Virginia’s truck registration fees, diesel and road tax rates more in line with those of the other states along the 855-mile I-81 corridor, according to a written statement. The funding mechanisms also include a 2.1% increase in the regional motor fuels tax along the I-81 corridor, ensuring all users contribute to funding.
The amendments establish dedicated funding for I-81 and Virginia’s other interstates, including I-95 and I-64, and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. While $151 million will be invested in I-81, I-95 will receive $40 million, I-64 will receive $28 million, $20 million will go to the NVTA, and $43 million is reserved for investment in other interstates as prioritized by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
The General Assembly is expected to consider the budget amendments when it reconvenes next week.
A 2018 VDOT study revealed there were more than $2 billion in repairs and improvements needed along I-81 in Virginia between Bristol and Winchester. The original legislation proposed tolling for commercial and personal vehicles, but that was defeated in the General Assembly, and the bill that was approved only called for more studies.
“This year I worked closely with Democratic and Republican legislators to reach a long-term agreement that would address the critical safety and reliability issues along the I-81 corridor and make historic investments in the economic competitiveness of this vital region of the Commonwealth,” Northam said in the statement. “We can’t wait another year to find a solution — I am pleased to offer amendments that will establish dedicated funding sources to support improvements that will lead to a major reduction in crashes and travel delays.”
Senate Bill 1716, introduced by Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and Bill Carrico, R-Galax, and House Bill 2718, introduced by Dels. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, and Terry Austin, R-Buchanan, contained a governance structure, an Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund and toll financing, but the funding was not included in the version of the bill sent to the governor.
“Fixing long-standing issues with I-81 is a top priority to me and my constituents who use this road every day,” Carrico said in a statement. “Finding a funding mechanism to support improvements that will make Interstate 81 safer is our common goal. With almost 50 percent of all Virginia goods being transported on the hundreds of miles of I-81, and 11 million trucks per year traveling this interstate, we need to work towards crucial improvements as soon as possible to make travel safer for the public.”
The Virginia Trucking Association was quick to respond to the governor’s plan.
“The trucking industry understands the importance of safe and efficient highways, and in particular Interstate 81. The Virginia Trucking Association supports the governor’s package of amendments to address needed improvements to I-81 by raising funds from all highway users,” said Dale Bennett, the association’s president and CEO.
“This proposal includes a regional fuels tax, an increase in the statewide tax on diesel fuel, an increase in the road tax on large trucks and an increase in truck registration fees. The proposed plan significantly impacts the trucking industry and our customers, but it is more efficient and less harmful than tolling existing highways,” Bennett said in a written statement.
The Alliance for Toll Free Interstates was also quick to applaud the governor’s actions.
“ATFI is pleased Gov. Northam has abandoned his call for tolls and put forth a new plan to fund improvements to Interstate 81 through other funding mechanisms. We know Virginians want to improve I-81 and are willing to pay for it. But how they pay for it matters, and they let that opinion be known,” Communications Director Stephanie Kane said in the statement. “By using methods of funding other than tolls, Governor Northam is recommending funding strategies that allow Virginia to maintain control of its implementation and enable more money to go toward improving interstates rather than wasting money on tolling bureaucracies. This is smart policy, and other states should take notice.”
The 325 miles of I-81 that run through western and Southwest Virginia connect five metropolitan areas and 30 institutions of higher learning and serve as a significant corridor for carrying more than $300 billion in commerce and goods, according to the governor. While both the vehicle miles traveled on I-81 in this region have increased significantly over the years, the corridor has remained largely unchanged and improvements to the interstate underfunded.
