Oakwood, Va. – For the second time in less than a year Coronado Coal has idled its Buchanan 1 mine.
The company issued a press release last week saying it was closing the mine in part due to the Corona pandemic. The company said it had 750,000 tons of coal stockpiled at the prep plant and a small crew will work loading that coal onto rail cars for shipment to fill orders.
They also worked the longwall crew the week of Masr. 30-April 3 and will be keeping a salaried staff employed to maintain the mine. The mine employs 543 workers and produced 4,940,159 (nearly five million) tons of coal in 2019. The company idled production at the mine for a period last December because of stockpiled coal before returning crews to work in January.
Coronado is not the only company halting or slowing production due to the virus INMET closed its operations at four mines in Wise County sending 96 workers home. The company temporarily closed production at its Osaka, Pigeon Creek, North Fork and D-31 operations.
The company laid off 60 people at Osaka, 13 at Pigeon Creek, eight at North Fork and 15 at D-31. That company said it will also keep a small crew at the mines to do maintenance work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.