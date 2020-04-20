Tazewell, Va. – A Tazewell County mine has idled 51 workers as a result of the Coronavirus.
Arcelor Mittal Extra Energy furloughed the workers April 17 stating market conditions due to the Coronavirus was the reason. Company officials said they were not sure when the mine will reopen.
The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy reported that closing. Several other mines in the area closed earlier this month including Coronado’s Buchanan Mine which had a large stockpile of coal.
They laid off the majority of their 543 employees with a small crew continuing to work loading coal for shipping. Several mines in Wise County also halted operations earlier this month. The DMME reported that Patriot mining had resumed work and that Contura was again operating with employees wearing masks.
