EMORY, Va. — The Southwest Virginia CROP Hunger Walk, an event intended to help fight poverty and hunger in the community, is set for Oct. 6.
Emory & Henry College will host the event, which has a goal of 150 participants and hopes to raise $4,500, according to a news release. Almost $700 has been raised so far, as of Monday evening. A portion of the funds raised will go to the Food Pantry of Ecumenical Faith in Action in Abingdon, the release states.
The 5K walk will begin on the Emory & Henry campus at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, with sign-in beginning at 1:30 p.m.
CROP (Christian Rural Overseas Program) Hunger Walks, sponsored by Church World Service, allow congregations and communities to set up drives to raise money for local hunger-fighting programs. This year, the region and some 1,000 other communities around the country will participate in CROP Hunger Walks, around the theme, “Ending hunger one step at a time.”
For more information, or to register or donate, visit www.crophungerwalk.org/emoryva or contact David St. Clair at dstclair@ehc.edu.
