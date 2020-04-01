Food City is working to overcome supply chain challenges and ensure items are well stocked at stores during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said during an online press conference last week.
Over the past month, many shoppers across the United States have rushed grocery stores, in many cases clearing out stocks of items like toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products.
Smith said that, for now, items like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer will not be guaranteed to shoppers at Food City stores due to spikes in people buying them.
He said they’ve told their stores not to order toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers and disinfectants because those items are delivered to their distribution center every day. As those items arrive at the center, they are allocated and shipped out to stores in a fair way.
Smith said the company may start enforcing purchasing limits, only allowing each customer to buy one or two of certain items at a time, to ensure as many customers as possible can get them.
Smith also said he is not sure what gaps will occur in the food supply chain but knows there will be new challenges that arise.
He said Food City has done well keeping produce stocked. On the other hand, keeping meat stocked has been a challenge — but one Smith believes will get better in the near future.
Smith said it is going to take weeks or months to get the supply chain for grocery items back in order.
“Obviously milk and bread, those are challenges because of the spikes, and we are certainly working with every supplier that we can find to be able to have those items in stock,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.