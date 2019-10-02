ABINGDON, Va. — As many as 50 motorcyclists are expected to participate in a fundraising event in Abingdon that will help less fortunate families in Washington County have a better holiday season.
Bikers from throughout the region will hit the road on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the third annual Ride to Fight Hunger, sponsored by Ecumenical Faith in Action, a Christian mission outreach serving people in poverty and crisis in Southwestern Virginia.
The motorcycle route will kick off at the Jubilee House Retreat and Conference Center at 822 E. Main St. in Abingdon and make its way on a 75-mile course through local mountains and valleys before returning to Abingdon.
“We had 44 riders last year, and we’re hoping for even more this year,” said Brad Farmer, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m., and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the ride set to start at approximately 1 p.m.
After leaving Abingdon, the bikers will travel through Backbone Rock in Damascus to their first stop at Shady Valley Country Store in Shady Valley, Tennessee. The route continues on Highway 421 to Mountain City, Tennessee, for their second stop and concludes as they travel back through Damascus to Route 91 in Glade Spring. Traveling on Hillman Highway, the group will make a final stop at Faith in Action.
According to Farmer, all proceeds from this event will be used to purchase grocery store gift certificates for local families to help make sure they will be able to have food for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The fundraiser helps us provide assistance to families in Washington County who may otherwise go hungry this Thanksgiving,” he said.
In addition to funds being raised on the day of the ride, Faith in Action has received sponsorship donations that will also be applied to helping clients with their holiday meals. Sponsorship donors are Wampler Insurance Agency, Jack’s 128 Pecan, Penn-Stuart Law Firm, Magellan Complete Care, New Peoples Bank, Concord Wealth Partners, Quality Appliance Service and Ballad Health.
“The need for food continues to grow in the region,” said Farmer. “Last year we were able to help more than 1,000 families for the Thanksgiving holiday, and we hope we can help even more this year.”
The organization’s Stone Soup Food Pantry provides an invaluable service in the community, giving away free food to an average of 881 families in Washington County per month.
As many as 449 families per month redeem gift certificates for free clothing at the New Life Thrift Shop on Main Street in Abingdon, also operated by Faith in Action.
Also, the organization has provided $109,769 in crisis assistance for rent and utilities so far this year, helping 171 individuals in August alone, which included 58 children in those households.
“This ministry couldn’t be possible without the work of our volunteers at the food pantry and the thrift shop and the support and donations of local churches, businesses, government and our neighbors, whose faithful service has a great impact on this community,” he said.
“The biker community is a generous group of people who support many local charities and organizations,” said Farmer, who leads Covenant Bikers for Christ, a motorcycle ministry at Covenant Fellowship Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“If you don’t ride a motorcycle, but you would like to help this effort to be even more successful in helping our neighbors, you can make a donation to Faith in Action with it marked as ‘Ride to Fight Hunger,’ and your donation will help a family in Washington County.”
The cost to participate in the event is $20 for each rider and $10 for each passenger, which includes lunch and an event T-shirt. Ticket holders are eligible to win numerous door prizes that have been donated by local businesses for the event. Door prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the ride.
“The event allows people to learn about Faith in Action and our ministry. It also gives people the opportunity to enjoy riding bikes while helping their neighbors and giving back to the community,” said the executive director.
Tax deductible donations to this event can be made at Faith in Action at 798 Hillman Highway or by mailing checks to P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, Virginia, 24212
For more information about Ride to Fight Hunger, contact Brad Farmer at 276-628-4813 or send emails to efiabrad@hotmail.com.
