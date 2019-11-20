GLADE SPRING, Va. — Businesswoman Tracey Stanley has brought big-city business to the small town of Glade Spring.
In the past six months, the entrepreneur transformed a former business into a full-service spa and salon. Stanley took over Made New when that spa closed earlier this year, expanding on the idea of promoting health and wellness in the area.
The new business, Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique, is just one example of how the community is uniting to maintain the town’s small-town culture while encouraging economic success in the community.
According to Stanley, the business is answering the needs of local residents who have been asking for the services.
“A lot of us suffer from allergies, autoimmune disorders and chronic pain. My goal is to help alleviate some of these issues the natural way and do it affordably,” said the owner. “It’s important to me to make healing services available to more people.
“Our prices are very competitive to enable more people to take advantage of these services. If someone doesn’t have the means, they are welcome to come see us anyway.
“And if it’s just a cup of coffee or tea and warm conversation they want, we’ve got that, too,” she said.
Her guests have said the business’s atmosphere is modern and artistic but very comfortable and peaceful at the same time.
With an eye for hidden treasures, Stanley has furnished the vintage building with a host of antiques and memorabilia.
“These are antique theater seats I found. Here are my grandfather’s oxen yokes, one has a mirror. He used to make those,” said Stanley as she toured the business.
“I love going to flea markets and yard sales.” She pointed to two end tables that she converted into a single table using a slab of granite.
Baskets made by a woman in Thailand were ordered online and used as shades for suspended lamps.
The Spa
Stanley said the spa portion of the business is up and running.
The business offers red light and salt therapy, both treatments touted for their many health benefits.
Research suggests red light therapy promotes wound healing and tissue repair, relieves pain and inflammation, improve complexions, builds collagen, improves joint health, treats skin issues and helps with many other conditions.
Salt therapy, or halotherapy, is found at many modern spas. Clients relax in chairs while a low concentration of aerosol salt is dispersed into the therapy room. Salt therapy is known for cleansing the lungs and strengthening respiratory functions and the immune system.
The Salon
“We are so excited about the newly renovated salon and so is everyone who has come to see it,” said Stanley, who is putting finishing touches on the salon before it opens for business soon.
The salon features four hair stylist chairs and two manicure and pedicure stations for two nail technicians. She said the positions have not been filled yet, and she welcomes qualified professionals to apply. She also has an opening for an esthetician, a professional trained to do facials to cleanse, exfoliate and nourish the skin.
“We want people to enjoy working here, and we want their customers to love it as well.”
Massage therapist
David Woodward, of Saltville, Virginia, trained to be a massage therapist more than 10 years ago and has worked at several businesses in the area. As a full-time employee at Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique, Woodward will help customers with a variety of ailments.
“Massages help alleviate stress, lower blood pressure and loosen tight muscles,” he said.
He’s helped alleviate symptoms for people who have migraines, scoliosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis and plantar fasciitis.
Sessions can last 30 minutes to two hours or more.
Master barber
Shane Cole, who has a Virginia Master Barber license, specializes in the old-fashioned straight razor shaves, hot towel shaves, basic facials, scalp massages and coloring. “I stay up-to-date with the new trends of hair styles, but I also do the old-school styles,” said Cole, of Abingdon.
“Not very often do you see a young master barber,” said Stanley. “He’s aware of the new trends but schooled to do things the old-fashioned way, too.”
Stanley has added a boutique to the spa and salon business, offering women’s clothing, jewelry, locally made arts and crafts, handcrafted soaps and other health and wellness merchandise.
For a tour of Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique, call 276-492-8442. Fiddlehead Spa Salon Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
