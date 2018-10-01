Virginia State Police Trooper S.H. Viars is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Bland County. The crash occurred Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 at the 66 mile marker.
A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling south on I-77 when the trailer began to fishtail. The driver, Thomas F. Simionie, 77, of Bramwell, West Virginia, lost control, which caused the F-150 to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
Simionie refused medical treatment at the scene, but was later transported to Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville. He died at the hospital later that same night.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.