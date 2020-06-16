Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD), has received funding from the Thompson Charitable Foundation to serve 5 families in Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Virginia through its Grow Your Own food access program. Experience is not necessary. Residents in these counties should apply by 5pm, 6/22/20 at: https://asdevelop.org/growyourown or contact Lindsey Felty: lfelty@asdevelop.org.
ASD’s Grow Your Own program empowers families to grow their own food at home and earn income from home grown produce sales. Since 2012, program participants have grown over 140,000 pounds of produce. ASD provides seasonally appropriate training, technical support, seeds, plants, tools and tilling services to program participants. Hands-on and virtual workshops teach families basic nutrition, how to plan, plant, grow, cook and preserve home-grown produce for their households, share their bounty with neighbors and local food banks. Participants can also learn the skills needed to supplement their income through sales of their harvests.
Chelsea Goulding, ASD’s Agriculture Education Program Manager explains, “Because of the generosity of the Thompson Charitable Foundation, we are able to expand into Buchanan and Tazewell counties. Five new families will now be able to participate to fight food insecurity. By doing so, they see how they can fit into the local food system. As we look forward, all of our food access programs will have a focus on ‘a lifetime of healthy eating’. We will meet folks where they are and provide them with effective tools for health, wellness and financial success.”
Grow Your Own participants often struggle with finding, consuming and being able to afford fresh, nutritious produce. In its 7th year, the Grow Your Own program offers activities and opportunities designed to give participants more entrepreneurial experience, increased networking opportunities and bridges to employment in the agriculture field.
