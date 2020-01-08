BRISTOL, Va. — While most kids get excited over a free kitten or puppy, one teen from Bristol, Virginia, can tell her friends she recently received a donated weanling horse.
Mattie DeBord, 15, received the chestnut filly after qualifying for an educational program that offers hands-on horse training and scholarship opportunities.
Mattie is among only 43 equestrian youth in the United States and one in British Columbia to be selected to participate in the 2020 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program.
The teen may be the only youth to have received the honor in Southwest Virginia since the program was created in 2011, giving American Quarter Horse Youth Association members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship.
The educational program donates weanlings, free of charge, to qualifying youth from actual working cattle ranches involved in the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders program. The weanlings become the property of the participants.
The competition also includes youth who are not selected to receive donated foals but can still participate by purchasing their own weanling from a Ranching Heritage Breeder.
Based on a rigorous application, the educational program matches weanlings with members of the youth development program who commit to evaluating, raising and training the young horses.
Mattie was chosen for the competition based on an extensive application that required two references and detailed descriptions of their farm, fencing and barns. She also had to write an essay on why she wanted to be selected for the program and an explanation of her training philosophy and nutritional practices.
“I would love to train my own weanling because it will give me the opportunity to accomplish a goal that I have been dreaming of since I was eleven,” said the teen.
“I’ve always been interested in trying to understand the behavior of horses with humans. What I have seen in the horse world often times appears to be people making horses perform for human benefit, with no regard for the horses’ natural behavior.”
Mattie uses the horse’s language to guide their feet away from pressure, allowing the horse to make choices without force.
She’s spent time since November building trust and introducing skills with her new horse, one of six on the Washington County farm.
Throughout the program, which concludes in September, Mattie will work with and train her 9-month-old foal, keeping monthly progress reports. Although the weanling won’t be ridden until age 3, she can still participate in AQHA shows for showmanship, in-hand trail and lunging.
Mattie has named her horse Charis, a Greek word meaning grace, kindness and life — a name easier to pronounce than the foal’s registered name, “SJQC Arual Blanton.”
The teen will work with an AQHA member to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship throughout the competition.
The project is turning out to be a life-changing experience for the youth — and her family.
After receiving a confirmation letter in November that she was chosen, Mattie and her father Lance, her mother Samatha and her younger brother Samuel pulled a horse trailer behind their Chevrolet 2500 Silverado truck to Kimball, Nebraska, to receive the weanling and bring it back to Southwest Virginia.
“It took us about 21 hours of driving to get there,” said Samatha. “The ranch is located on the Nebraska Panhandle near the Wyoming line.”
The family was guests of Roger and Joan Timmerman, AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders who donated the foal.
“It was nice to stay with them, enjoy some good fellowship and learn about life on their 1,800-acre ranch,” said the mother. “The flat land is so different from what we have at home, and the climate is much colder this time of year. While we were there, it was 25 degrees with a 45 mph wind.”
While in Nebraska, the family spent two days visiting the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
“We turned this trip into a nice family vacation,” said Samatha.
Mattie received important lessons on handling the filly during her stay.
“The weanling hadn’t been handled much,” said Mattie. “But she responded to being handled better than I thought.” While there, Mattie received help with teaching her new horse to be halter broken and led.
“I was glad I got to meet the dam and sire — the mother and father — of my weanling,” said Mattie, who eventually wants to teach Charis to be a cutting and roping horse like her parents.
The return trip for the family took three days, requiring them to take frequent breaks along the way to rest the legs of the trailered horse.
“I was so excited to get home and start working with her,” said Mattie, a home-schooled tenth grade student who enjoys the freedom of working with her horse throughout the day. “We’re able to count this experience as an elective for our home-school curriculum,” said the mother.
The teen has made good progress on teaching the horse how to lead, jog beside her and recognize other cues. The horse has become acquainted with a blanket and the tightening girth of a saddle. She’s also taught the weanling how to pick up her feet, to stand tied and other barn manners.
“I’ve been working with horses since I was very little,” said Mattie. “But this is the first horse I’ve gotten to train from a weanling. I basically fine-tuned other horses.”
Participants in the project will have the chance to win prizes and scholarships at the conclusion of the program. “The top prize winner gets a $2,000 scholarship and a belt buckle,” said Samatha.
“We’re hoping for that, but competition will be stiff. Mattie is competing with some of the best.”
To learn more about the AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, visit www.aqha.com/yhd.
To follow Mattie and Charis' training, visit www.facebook.com/mattieyhdp2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.