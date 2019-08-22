Debbie Repass has always loved a cinnamon sugar cake doughnut.
Like so many joys in life, her love for the sweet treat stretches back her childhood when she and her mother would visit downtown Wytheville on Saturdays, making sure to stop at the Central Drug Store on Main Street for a nickel doughnut and a 6-cent Coke.
“Mr. Goff made them,” she said. “He worked at the soda shop up the street. I just like cinnamon sugar cake doughnuts.”
When Repass, who retired two years ago after working 45 years in the Wythe County Treasurer’s Office, saw a mouth-watering photo of her favorite kind of doughnut on the Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts Facebook page, she was hooked and became an instant fan of the little shop and donut truck based in Lynchburg.
Then, on day about a year ago, she had the chance to taste one of the doughnuts when someone brought them to her church. She loved it. After that, every time the business posted their donut truck’s schedule, Repass replied with Wytheville!?, followed by a smiley face.
Every time.
“Sometimes, they’d message me back to say be patient and don’t give up, Debbie,” she said. “And that’s about all the communication we ever had until the next thing I know they are coming here and making me queen for a day.”
That’s right. Friday, Aug. 30, is the First Annual Debbie Repass Wytheville Donut Day, when the donut truck will pull into the parking lot at Family Dollar from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Never in the history of Mama Crockett's has there been a more fiercely determined fan than this woman right here,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “Debbie has patiently commented on literally hundreds of posts, politely asking us to make it down to Wytheville. It's finally happening.”
To make the day even more special, Mama Crockett’s is donating a percentage of proceeds to Repass’ favorite charity, the HOPE Inc.’s Hope Packs Community Backpack Program, which ensures that students in Wythe and Bland counties have food to eat during weekends and holidays.
“I am amazed at them doing this,” Repass said. “I appreciate it; but it’s crazy. But with them doing it for charity, that makes it worthwhile then.”
Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts makes only one thing – a delectable apple cider doughnut that fans wait in long lines to purchase.
According to the Mama Crockett website, the doughnuts start with local, fresh-pressed apple cider sourced directly from an orchard in Nelson County, Virginia. Next, employees mix the cider straight into the batter, fry it while you wait and then, straight from the fryer, roll them in coatings. Apple cider is the first “secret” ingredient, but timing is the second.
“We take our donuts from the fryer to the sugar bin in a matter of seconds, which allows our dry, sugared coatings to melt into a crispy outer layer and transform the donuts into something you’ve never experienced before! They’re good anytime, but there’s really no replacement for a hot one,” the website said.
The food truck mainly serves cinnamon sugar and maple sugar doughnuts. The Lynchburg store offers a wider variety, including ginger spice, caramel crunch and chocolate toffee.
“From what I’ve seen, there are lines of people at the little food truck,” Repass said. “It’s been so long since I had any, I’m really excited to have my own dozen.”
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
