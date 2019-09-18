Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting Medicare 101 seminars in Abingdon to help participants understand their options when it comes to health care.
The first seminar will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Abingdon United Methodist Church, 101 E. Main St., at 6:15 p.m.
The insurance group will also provide question-and-answer sessions throughout the remainder of 2019 to give specialized advice to help people with specific Medicare questions. These one-on-one conversations allow for walk-ins at any time.
Dates for the Q&A sessions are Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Washington County Public Library, 205 Oak Hill St. NE, Abingdon, Virginia) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, Harry L. Coomes Center, 300 Stanley St., Abingdon, Virginia) from 9 a.m. to noon; Thursday, Nov. 21, Washington County Public Library, from noon to 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Washington County Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
