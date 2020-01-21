Smyth County’s elected leaders began to fill the leadership vacuum that was created by last November’s election and two resignations.
As 2020 began, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors lost its chair and vice chair, the county administrator and county attorney. Tuesday evening, at the governing body’s first meeting of the year, its members immediately elected their leaders.
The meeting began with Supervisor Roscoe Call nominating Judy Wyant to serve as chair and freshmen supervisors Kris Ratliff and Lori Deel nominating Charlie Atkins, who many expected to take the leadership mantle. It was Wyant who cast the deciding vote. With Call and supervisors Phil Stevenson and Wade Blevins backing Wyant, that left Ratliff, Deel and Atkins to vote in his favor. With what appeared to be some hesitation, Wyant raised her hand to support her nomination. She and Atkins had often voted together.
The first nomination for vice chair again came from Call, giving the nod to Deel. Ratliff again nominated Atkins, but the votes were identical to those for chair.
In a week when much attention was focused on equal rights and the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, two women are leading the county government.
For the meeting, Assistant County Administrator Lisa Richardson was serving as the board’s clerk and took the administrative helm. However, the supervisors voted to seek management assistance from the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, which includes among its duties providing public management and administration to the communities in its service area. The supervisors also initiated activities to advertise for a county administrator. (See the ad on page B5.)
They also took similar steps to solicit proposals for county attorney services.
Not wanting to take action without an attorney present to offer guidance when needed Tuesday, the supervisors tapped Scott Farthing to provide temporary services.
A Tazewell County native, Farthing has practiced law in Wytheville for 20 years, he told the supervisors, noting that he has offices in Abingdon, Christiansburg and Wytheville. He also serves as Wythe County’s attorney and provides legal assistance to Tazewell County.
Farthing assured the supervisors that he and the attorneys who work with him would be objective and “happy to have hard conversations.”
For some supervisors, Farthing’s rate of $250 an hour, which they said was double that of former county attorney Jeff Campbell, was an obstacle.
Farthing told the board that he knew his rate was higher, but, he said, “I’m good at what I do.”
Like the first leadership decisions of the evening, the decision was made with a 4-3 vote in favor of Farthing serving temporarily.
During citizens’ time, only one person spoke despite the board room being filled to capacity. Mac Buchanan, a school board member and Rich Valley resident, welcomed Deel and Ratliff, saying they were both class acts.
He urged the supervisors to hire the best county administrator they could find “even if you have to go to Timbuktu.”
He also implored the supervisors to hire an industry and business recruiter. Buchanan told the supervisors that the county needs business growth and new jobs.
Deel had previously served the county as its economic development director, but, after her resignation in 2017, the county was unsuccessful in finding a candidate who would work for the proposed salary and County Administrator Michael Carter added the duties to his workload.
Buchanan went on to encourage the supervisors to support the school system. The education system, he said, is critical to workforce development.
When the supervisors reached the point in the meeting when they can individually share concerns and opinions, the tone, which had often been adversarial in recent years, was conciliatory.
Call and Stevenson, which were often on opposing sides with Wyant and Atkins, both welcomed the new members. Stevenson said, “The election is over.” He went on to encourage his peers to put it in the past. “I hope we can move forward,” he said.
The two new leaders also spoke positively.
Deel told the crowd of citizens, “We’re here to serve you all.” She expressed excitement about a new year and a fresh start.
Wyant said she was humbled to work with such a talented group. She voiced optimism that they could work together to accomplish their vision for Smyth County.
Wyant and Deel are among a small number of women to serve as supervisors in recent decades.
Since the mid-1970s, only a handful of women have been elected to the seven-member board. Their predecessors include Callie Hoover, Frances Crewey Detweiler, Kitty Cox, Anna Crabtree, Sheila Widener, Suzanne Jennings, Darlene Neitch and Regina Davidson.
