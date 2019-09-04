ABINGDON, Va. — Some of the area’s finest artists will exhibit their wares at the first-ever Art Expo on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Community Center of Abingdon.
The event coincides with Abingdon’s Town Wide Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day.
Local artists will display their work in the Virginia Ballroom while yard sale vendors set up outside the community center.
The Community Center of Abingdon is just one stop along an 8.2-mile stretch of trash-to-treasures for sale throughout the town.
There is no fee for setup or participation for artists, but participants are asked to donate 10% of their sales to the community center, which will use the money to continue operation of its flagship program, Meals on Wheels. The program supplies meals for as many as 120 households with people who are sick, elderly or unable to get food from other sources.
Artists are asked to set up from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Each art participant will be given an 8-foot round table to display their work. If space allows, participants can receive two tables.
According to Sandy Massicotte, chairwoman for the event, several artists are interested in participating, including members of the Wednesday Morning Painters who meet weekly at The Arts Depot in Abingdon.
“We hope the Arts Expo will become an annual event,” said Massicotte. “It’s a great way to support our local artists as well as our valued community center.”
Ernie Daniels, who took over as executive director of the community center in July when Nathalie Graham stepped down from the position, said the Art Expo is just one example of how the community center is becoming more inclusive of the population in Washington County.
“We want to bring together people of all ages,” said Daniels.
“We’re stepping outside the box and trying new things, just like with this Art Expo. We want to make everyone feel welcome by trying new avenues.”
Featured artists and their mediums include Emily Anderson, of Emory, with pastel portraits; Greg Lilly, of Abingdon, an author who also works in acrylics; Rose Seemuth, of Abingdon, acrylics; Mary Lou Bevins, of Glade Spring, acrylics; and Joyce Samuel, of Bristol, Tennessee, showing handmade jewelry and multimedia artwork.
Massicotte, who describes her own artwork as “shabby chic eclectic,” will exhibit several of her own original acrylic paintings. The artist, who began painting while living in Florida two years ago, has since switched her focus from painting tropical scenes to capturing the beauty of the Appalachian region.
One of her favorite paintings is of Jackson, her beloved Maltese dog.
To reserve a table at the Art Expo, contact Sandy Massicotte, chairwoman, at 276-628- 6635 or Ernie Daniels, executive director at the Community Center of Abingdon, at 276-628-3911.
Yard sale vendors can reserve a table for $10 by calling the Community Center of Abingdon.
