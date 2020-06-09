ABINGDON, Va. — Stay home.
The Coomes Recreation Center ain’t opening anytime soon.
August?
Maybe.
But even that depends on two factors.
For one, is it going to be safe to go back inside that hulking building near E.B. Stanley Middle School?
And is there going to be money in the town of Abingdon’s budget to support the place?
Well, let’s get to No. 1 first.
There is, as I write this, no vaccine for COVID-19.
So how could it really be safe?
I posed such a question to Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
“It’s physically impossible to keep the people separated by social distance and to comply with the other safety regulations,” Morani told me.
And now, the money talk.
For years, I have heard that a town the size of Abingdon has had its center simply because it has relied on taxes generated by visitors.
And those folks leave behind bucks through meals and lodging taxes.
Trouble is, the normal numbers of tourists haven’t been stopping in town with the coronavirus going around.
At least not like they used to, when the Barter Theatre was bursting with shows this time last year.
And there will be no Virginia Highlands Festival at all this summer.
So, with that, here comes the money talk from Morani.
The Coomes Center stands to lose $1,023,914 in the next fiscal year budget: a reduction of 79%.
And that means longtime staff — like one of my relatives — will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.
“The tricky thing with the Coomes Center is it is substantially subsidized by the general funds,” Morani said. “We have to be cautious on how fast we bring back services to the facility.”
When the center was closed in March, all memberships were put on hold, Morani said.
In other words, all memberships would have been renewed in May.
But that’s a good thing.
“We’re not going to penalize members who have paid for a year and then not have them use the facility,” Morani said.
“We’ve placed their membership status on hold. Then we’ll continue that membership calendar year once the facility reopens.”
Whenever that is.
