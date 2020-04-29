MEADOWVIEW, Va. — When Mikal Davis was a horticulture student at Virginia Highlands Community College in 2018, she served as an intern on a vegetable farm in Meadowview, eager to learn about farming.
Two years later, Davis has been hired as manager for the same farm where her learning adventures started.
Davis will begin her farming career at TNT Farm N Greenhouse, owned by Tamara McNaughton, the beginning of May.
“I’m anxious to get back in the field,” said Davis, who will be responsible for the operations of the farm, which grows certified organic vegetables and transplants.
Davis is one of many local beginner farmers who enroll in an internship program each year sponsored by Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to work with local farmers, landowners and families to improve the health of the population and to sustain agriculture in the region.
Her path to finding a niche in agriculture is the perfect example of the success of the Farmer and Rancher Mentoring (FARM) program sponsored by ASD, according to Jenni Roop, regional coalition coordinator for the Bristol, Virginia-based organization.
Roop said the FARM program is designed to develop beginner farmers and put them on a path to success.
“Most people before they get on the farm and get their hands dirty don’t realize the hard work and dedication that goes into farming. This program gives them the chance to see if this is what they want to do with their lives,” said Roop.
“The road to farming is a hard one, and doing it successfully is even harder. We consider it a success even when a participant decides that farming is not for them.”
Due to a lull in applications because of the coronavirus, ASD is conducting a second phase of recruitment to gain at least four more interns for a variety of farms in the region. The program currently has 10 participants serving as interns.
Roop explained that applicants conduct a phone interview with FARM program coordinators before being accepted into the program.
“We get the applicants in touch with their assigned mentors, who solidify the relationships, establish work schedules and formulate learning goals they want to meet during the growing season.
“The program usually ends the first of October,” she said.
Four farms in the region that are in need of interns from the FARM program include Creative Seeds Farm in Glade Spring; Dreamland Alpacas in Meadowview; Reeds Valley Farm in Cleveland, Virginia; and Grassy Creek Farm in Greeneville, Tennessee.
“An intern would have an opportunity to learn all the aspects and best practices it takes to operate a productive market garden,” said Dylan House, who owns and operates Creative Seeds Farm.
“That includes everything from preparing beds, direct seeding, transplanting, harvesting, wash pack and even sales. Because we’re a Certified Naturally Grown farm, interns will learn sustainable pest control and simple weed management. I’m excited to introduce people to profitable small-scale farming methods to put them on a path to success.”
Roop said the program arrangement is a win-win for both the intern and the mentor.
“The mentors benefit by receiving help on their farms and also sharing their knowledge of farming practices. The interns gain the hands-on experience they need to become successful farmers.”
The community also benefits when more farmers work together to improve food access and economic opportunities in the community, she said.
As new farm manager, Davis will rely on her previous experience as an intern on the farm to help bring a fresh approach to TNT Farm N Greenhouse.
“I’d like to find new avenues for the farm to provide fresh food to the community, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. I want to establish a stronger social media presence and new partnerships within the community,” said Davis.
“I’m very excited that Mikal is returning to the farm,” said McNaughton. “She’s a diligent worker, and it’s an honor to share the farm experience with her.”
