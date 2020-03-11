BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said late Friday that they found remains believed to be missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell.
Acting on new information developed in the case, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said detectives searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. Megan Boswell's father, brother and grandmother all live at the residence. Police found the remains in an outbuilding on the property.
“This is certainly not the update we had hoped to provide this evening,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said during a brief news conference Friday night.
Earhart said that in “order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, there [are] not a lot of details we can release at this time.”
The TBI issued an Amber Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn on Feb. 19, one day after she was reported missing to authorities. “Sweet Evelyn” had not been seen since early December, Cassidy said.
A lot of work is yet to be done, Cassidy added.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus spoke briefly during the news conference.
“We’re just in the beginning states of the investigation,” Staubus said.
The prosecutor added that forensic and “old-fashioned” investigative work is beginning.
Leading up to the discovery of the remains, the TBI said it had received more than 800 tips, but there were no credible sightings.
Since the Amber Alert was issued, three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with false reporting after Cassidy said she provided conflicting statements to authorities.
She told detectives during the investigation that Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, had the child. Detectives learned Perry is currently in the U.S. Army and stationed in Louisiana.
Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, and the woman’s boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, of Bristol, were charged with theft of a vehicle, which had been sought during the investigation.
Megan Boswell remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail. At a hearing Monday, her bond was increased from $25,000 to $150,000. During the hearing, TBI Special Agent Brian Fraley revealed that investigators also found clothing, toys and diapers likely belonging to Evelyn near and on the body. He said police found the remains in an outbuilding on the property.
Fraley testified that Megan Boswell had given several false statements to police. Her attorney, C. Brad Sproles, argued that raising the bond in anticipation of further charges constituted an unjust punishment of the defendant.
Angela Boswell and McCloud are out on bond.
Authorities are still awaiting confirmation of the identity of the remains. An autopsy is currently being conducted. Meanwhile, the TBI is still requesting tips on the case at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Sproles said he informed Megan Boswell about the discovery of human remains himself. Sproles said she was upset by the news but did not offer any further details.
“No matter how you are connected to this case, it’s a tragedy,” Sproles said.
Sproles said his client had not spoken to investigators since her arrest on Feb. 25. Sproles has requested to be present during any interrogation.
Mourners poured into the neighborhood where the remains were found during the weekend. A tree across from the property became an impromptu memorial site, decorated with dozens of stuffed animals, balloons, candles and signs that have been left by residents who wanted to remember Evelyn.
“We all have connected so deeply since day one with her, and we didn’t even know her,” said Amber Rogers, who organized a prayer vigil on Saturday at the Muddy Creek Road site. “We feel like we know her, and we feel like we love her deeply, so she is what we feel like one of our own.”
The group plans on remembering Evelyn each year on her birthday and has set up a donation account on PayPal for future memorials at EvelynsArmyTN@gmail.com.
“That precious little girl never had a chance,” said Martha Dykes of Blountville, when she attended the site on Saturday. “How could they have been so cruel?”
Bristol Herald courier Managing Editor Rob Walters and reporter Tim Dodson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.