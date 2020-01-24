One person was killed on Friday afternoon when two vehicles, one of them a Wythe County school bus, collided on West Lee Highway, police confirmed.
According to scanner traffic, the crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Open Door Church on West Lee Highway.
There were two people on the bus, but the person killed was apparently in the other vehicle. According to a notice published on the Wythe County Public School's Facebook page, there were no students on the bus. The school bus driver and one passenger were treated for minor injuries, the notice said.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded, but the Virginia State Police is investigating.
