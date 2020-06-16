After several weeks without any new reported cases of COVID-19, Smyth County has seen an uptick in numbers.
On Thursday, the Virginia Department of health reported its first new case of the illness since May 13. Since that time, six additional cases have been reported, bringing the total number up to 22 for the county.
“As people are out more and as the Commonwealth continues in phase two of Forward Virginia, we expect to see a creeping up of COVID-19 cases,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District.
“It is critical that everyone continue to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings in public-- although many of us are over COVID, COVID is not over,” she said. “These strategies will help keep disease transmission down, and allow us to be as safe as possible when out in public.”
Hubbard advised similar caution in Wythe County last week, as its numbers began to creep up. As of Tuesday, Wythe County had reported a total of 42 confirmed cases of the illness, four of which had been recorded in the last week.
While Smyth and Wythe numbers have been slow to rise, other places in the Mount Rogers Health District are seeing a much more accelerated climb. The City of Galax saw 58 new cases reported in the last week, bringing its total number to 206. In Carroll County, 26 new cases were reported with a total of 175 cases,
Grayson County's numbers are much slower to climb, with only 11 new cases reported in the last week. The City of Bristol has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since May 21 and Bland County still reports no known cases of the illness.
Last week, Hubbard pointed out that current projection models indicate fewer cases of the illness in the coming months.
“But a critical piece is that these models assume people will adhere to public health recommendations. If everyone goes out without a mask and disregards social distancing, we can expect a large increase in cases.”
Smyth and Wythe county health departments hold drive-thru testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week. Pre-screening is required.
Phase Two of the Forward Virginia plan to re-open began on June 5. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to release more information on Phase Three on Thursday.
