Tickets are now on sale for an evening of culinary discussion with chefs Sean Brock and Travis Milton, sponsored by the Virginia Highlands Festival.
The two chefs — both of whom have made a name for themselves with Appalachian cooking — will sit down for an in-depth conversation at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage on March 4 at 7 p.m.
Sean Brock, fresh off a nationwide book tour for his second cookbook, “SOUTH,” joins his childhood friend, Travis Milton, who serves as the Nicewonder Farm culinary director, for the event. The discussion will focus on the cultural and biological diversity of Appalachian cuisine, followed by an audience Q&A. Admission comes with a signed copy of Brock’s “SOUTH” and photo opportunities with both chefs after the event.
“I’m excited to get these two best friends on stage discussing something they’re passionate about,” said Virginia Highlands Festival Executive Director Becky Caldwell. “It’s a rare chance to take part in such a candid conversation, and I can’t wait to see the direction it takes.”
“Locals have followed both chefs for years,” said Committee Chair Kate Rush, “whether they caught Sean Brock’s appearance on Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table’ or enjoyed chef Milton’s food at the Virginia Highlands Festival’s very own gala dinner. Offering a chance to hear from two culinary greats in a place that USA Today recognized for its Best Small Town Food Scene makes this event even more special. Delight in our restaurants, then stay for the show!”
Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person at bartertheatre.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $125 each by calling the festival office at 276-451-8360. Proceeds from the sales will benefit programming for the Virginia Highlands Festival in the fall.
