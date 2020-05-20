ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon police officer helped a young goose that had been trailing a man along Cummings Street on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, an officer responded to a Cummings Street restaurant in reference to a baby duck following a man. The officer spoke to the man, who said he was walking past the restaurant when a baby duck started trailing behind him. The man said the duck would not leave him alone, and he was afraid the duck might get hit by a car.
The officer found the animal and determined it was a young Canadian goose, due to its stature and mannerism. The goose failed to comply with a request to stay out of traffic and leave the man alone, police said in a news release.
The officer detained the goose and placed it in a small box.
“The goose appeared healthy and was taken away from the roadway and released,” the release states. “Goose was left with hopes he will find a good wingman and avoid the highway to the danger zone.”
