ABINGDON, Va. — Get ready to party.
Abingdon’s annual extravaganza — the Virginia Highlands Festival — is open until Sunday, and that means you’ll find juried arts and handmade crafts on the Barter Green and the antiques market at the indoor facilities of the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The town’s popular Farmers Market also coincides with events, held on Saturdays (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) — with up to 50 vendors on-site, including more than a dozen crafters.
This year, you’ll also find the debut of “The Wolf Crystal” art experience — an original dream of the festival director, Becky Caldwell.
Based on local folklore, the original story of “The Wolf Crystal” is an immersive theater project featuring puppets and pageantry, including dancers, robots and flying drones, animated video and a large interactive sculpture.
“The sheer joy of all of this coming together right now is immense,” Caldwell said. “The Highlands Festival has never done anything like this. It is so unique to us and this moment in time.”
Look for performances of “The Wolf Crystal” at the Washington County Fairgrounds, as well as Humphreys Park, both along Main Street, throughout the festival.
The festival also includes a photography competition; Civil War weekend; cemetery tour; shows at the Barter Theatre; historic homes tour along Main and Valley streets (Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $20); and an “Off the Canvas” performing arts show at Emory & Henry College (Aug. 2, 7 p.m.).
Especially for children, the festival’s “Interactive 3D Green Screen Fun and Fantasy Experience” allows kids to star in their own action movie with roleplay experts Brian and Marie Bridgeforth plus Nathan Hamilton offering to create a fantasy environment with videos, on-screen special effects and fantasy costumes during the festival at the Humphreys Park on Main Street, across from the Abingdon Post Office.
What’s more, you’ll find concerts, including a show by up-and-coming country music singer Kaitlyn Baker (Aug. 3, 9 p.m., Farmers Market Pavilion), with a Johnny Cash tribute band.
“I’m very excited about coming out to Abingdon. It’s just going to be a really good time,” said Baker, 24, who lives near Nashville, Tennessee, and is known for songs like “Burn” and “Blackbird.”
More concerts at the Farmers Market Pavilion include Southern Rebellion and Wyldeheart (Aug. 1, 5-11 p.m.); Folk Soul Revival (Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m.); and Carson Peters with Bella Raye (Aug. 4, 2-4 p.m.).
