ABINGDON, Va. — A Southwest Virginia man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested last Tuesday after police responded to a breaking and entering call along Porterfield Highway.
Jessee Timothy Rhea, 40, of Cleveland, was arrested and served with Russell County’s outstanding capias on two counts of probation violation and a new charge of obstruction, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Fred Newman said central dispatch was notified at about 6:30 p.m. of a break-in at a home in the 9400 block of Porterfield Highway near Hidden Valley Road. The call was anonymous, according to Deputy Darrell Dickenson.
When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside a garage and refused to leave, Newman said.
Once he was identified, authorities determined he had outstanding felony warrants out of Russell County, and Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Newman said multiple verbal attempts were made to encourage the man to surrender. Tear gas and other methods were used in an attempt to extricate him, he added.
Ultimately, after a couple of hours, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team entered the building and found the man hiding under a vehicle. He was checked by emergency services personnel and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where he remains without bail.
Dickenson said deputies determined that a break-in did not occur because Rhea had permission to be on the property.
Officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the call. The northbound lanes of Porterfield Highway were closed temporarily during the standoff.
