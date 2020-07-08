Tazewell, Va. – A domestic dispute in a local restaurant left two people hospitalized July 7.
Tazewell Town Police responded to a call to Seven Restaurant around nine p.m. and found Christopher Allen Asbury, Sr. 53 of Glade Spring and his son Christopher Allen Asbury Jr., 31 of 305 Brook Street Tazewell had been involved in a fight that left both injured.
Investigator Craig Menefee said the altercation started inside the restaurant and the father left and came back with a gun. The men struggled over the weapon in front of the restaurant and it discharged with a bullet passing through the hand of Christopher Asbury Sr. and hitting Christopher Jr. in the thigh.
Both Asburys were taken to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment. Menefee said warrants are pending for Christopher Asbury Sr for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He did not say what the fight started about but said the matter is still under investigation.
