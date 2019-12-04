Wythe County is considering a 10% water rate hike to help balance the water department budget, which operated at a loss of more than $200,000 last year.
Before it votes on the matter, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed increase Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. The public hearing will be held in the board room of the County Administration Building, 340 S. Sixth St.
The proposed rate increase is 10% for the base rate and for each additional 1,000 gallons. The proposed increase for both residential and commercial customers will take the base rate from $18.90 to $20.79 for the first 1,000 gallons and from $9.45 to $10.40 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The last water rate increase was in July 2015. Supervisors held a public hearing in August 2018 about raising water rates by 10%, but did not raise the rates.
During the Nov. 26 board meeting, County Administrator Stephen Bear said that the increase would mean that the average residential bill would increase by $3.72 a month. The average commercial bill would increase by about $24 a month.
That equals less than a dollar a day for commercial customers and approximately 12 cents a day for residential customers, Bear said.
The county administrator said that the county does not use taxpayer money to fund the water department. He added that at the current rate, water department funds could be depleted in two years and the county would have to start using tax dollars from the general fund to balance the water department budget, which would mean that all taxpayers would contribute, whether they use county water or not.
Board Chairman Tim Reeves said he would like to see gradual increases in water rates every year until the budget is more secure, instead of one-time big increases. He also said commercial rates should be higher than residential rates. Currently, the rates are the same.
Supervisor Joe Hale said that that county is “really in the retail water business and we don’t have enough customers.”
Currently, the county dumps water in the western end of the county to keep the water from stagnating in the lines. The county is looking at selling water to Smyth County, but a deal has not been reached.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.