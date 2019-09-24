Marion officials weren’t unsympathetic to citizens who opposed their latest proposal to address blight. However, they did proceed with taking action.
Monday evening, the Marion Town Council listened as several individuals opposed its plan to adopt a Property Maintenance Code that officials contend would allow the town to compel property owners to keep homes to a minimum standard for safe living.
Marion Police Chief John Clair had previously said the Property Maintenance Code doesn’t address issues like shutter color or house style, but rather concerns such as the roof falling in or the front porch near collapse. He said the code will be used regarding “clearly observable violations. Everyone will know the house is falling down.”
Monday evening, Clair told those gathered for a public hearing on the code that the ordinance focuses on the minimum standards to maintain health, safety and sanitation.
Marion resident Charles Wassum, however, was concerned that while the code sounds reasonable now, it might grow into something bigger. He also was concerned that it might overstep the U.S. Constitution’s protections against improper searches.
Wassum argued that all citizens shouldn’t be under a law when it affects such a small percentage of homes.
According to Clair, the town has compiled a list of about 50 homes that aren’t habitable and can’t be saved with another 30 that need work to be livable.
Wassum noted that is 80 homes out of about 3,000 residences in Marion – or slightly less than 3 percent of the homes.
Clair and Sgt. Rick Billings, who has been certified and credentialed to enforce a Property Maintenance Code, assured Wassum that the same protections afforded to people against improper searches apply in this case. Clair also said that the town has tried unsuccessfully to address these blighted properties without the code.
Town Manager Bill Rush concurred, saying the town has done what it could up to this point, but needs a legal mechanism to succeed.
Clair observed, “This is the tool we’ve been given.”
Clair also noted that the code provides individuals with due process, including the opportunity to take their cases before a local appeals board and, if desired, to court.
Charles Hayden described the code as discrimination against older people and the disabled. A senior citizen, he said, he lives in a house that “it wouldn’t take much to make substandard,” but he doesn’t have the resources to repair it and banks wouldn’t give him a loan.
Town officials responded that a number of organizations exist that will help people, but this code would protect everyone’s property rights.
Officials have also said that the code will protect the renters of the about 1,300 rental units in Marion, saying it ensures they have safe living conditions.
Clair contended that adopting the law is also a matter of compassion, allowing the town to act when people are living in desperate conditions. He described a report from first-responders of a home in which an elderly person lived without a working sewer system. The home, he said, was covered in urine and feces.
He cited a second report of first-responders going into a home in which cockroaches were crawling on a baby.
“I think it would be a lack of compassion if we ignored that,” said Clair.
Cameron Wolfe Jr., the town’s planning commission chair, agreed, saying that entity has reviewed the code multiple times and believes that it is not to hurt people but to help them.
Councilman Bill Weaver said he understood people fearing “big government,” but he too emphasized that the code will help enforce minimum safety standards.
Clair said, “We’re committed to working with people” to solve problems.
He pointed to the town’s work to remove abandoned vehicles from streets and public view. Clair said Billings was able to address about 100 abandoned vehicles by working with people. No citations were issued, the police chief said.
Billings noted that code violations don’t mean an automatic citation. He said he provides written warnings first.
Town Attorney Mark Fenyk added that the town doesn’t want to go after individuals, but wants the situations corrected.
Councilman Larry Carter noted that multiple organizations exist to help people. However, he added, “You gotta ask for it.”
Carter also noted a case of blight that prompted one Marion resident to move out of town to Abingdon because her neighbor wouldn’t address the problems on his property.
Mayor David Helms also said that blight impacts economic development. He asked, “Who wants to come in here and build a nice motel if nearby properties are blighted?” He said companies do come in and look around before they decide to spend their money in a locality.
At the discussion’s end, Clair returned to compassion. He challenged some in the audience to go with him and look at some of the homes and then say, “This is morally and ethically good.”
Councilman Jim Barker told of a day about two years ago when the temperature was hovering around 10 degrees. He drove by a house with the front porch falling down and a hole in the roof. He thought the house was empty until he saw the smoke of a wood stove escaping. “Someone was living there,” he said. “No one should be living in those conditions.”
The council voted unanimously to adopt the Property Maintenance Code.
