BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man died Monday after being fatally struck by a train, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release.

Luther W. Tester, 70, was identified as the victim.

Sullivan County dispatch received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train around 3 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Still at 423-989-5600 or mstill@bristoltn.org.

