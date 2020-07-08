BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man died Monday after being fatally struck by a train, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release.
Luther W. Tester, 70, was identified as the victim.
Sullivan County dispatch received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train around 3 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Still at 423-989-5600 or mstill@bristoltn.org.
