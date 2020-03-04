ABINGDON, Va. — The town of Abingdon is celebrating Restaurant Week (March 2-8) with specials and tasting menus at restaurants all over town. Abingdon invites the public to come taste why it was named Best Small Town Food Scene in the Country by USA Today’s 10Best Travel Section.
Eleven of Abingdon’s most high-profile restaurants are participating in the promotion, offering prix fixe menus, or special packages. Restaurants include 128 Pecan, Greeko’s Grill and Café, JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, Luke’s Café, Morgan’s, The Peppermill, Rain, Sisters American Grill, The Tavern and White Birch Food & Juice. For a full list of menus and specials, go to https://visitabingdonvirginia.com/blog/abingdon-restaurant-week
Abingdon Restaurant Week also features several events themed around food and Appalachian culture.
Wednesday March 4, 2020: An Evening with Chef Sean Brock & Chef Travis Milton
The Virginia Highlands Festival presents “An Evening with Chef Sean Brock & Chef Travis Milton,” two renowned culinary personalities with Applachian roots, in conversation at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage. The event will be followed by a Q&A
Friday March 6, 2020: The Crooked Road on Tour
A live performance featuring Martha Spencer & Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne & Jayne Henderson at Barter’s Smith Theatre.
Saturday March 7, 2020: “Y’all Come Eat: Stories of Supper and Salvation”
A live storytelling event from Roanoke-based Hoot and Holler, focused on how food is the community’s great unifier at Barter’s Smith Theatre.
