BRISTOL, Va. — No injuries were reported during a Sunday night house fire at 805 Highland Ave., in Bristol, Virginia.
The blaze damaged a 2.5-story residential structure, according to a social media post from the Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association late Sunday night.
“Crews quickly went to work and saved many apartments and animals in the process,” the association wrote.
