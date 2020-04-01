The Virginia Department of Health reminded residents this week that it is too early to prescribe medications to ward off COVID-19 and that higher demand for certain medicines could create shortages for people who already use them.
Currently, the FDA has not approved any antiviral drugs to treat or prevent the novel coronavirus and its related disease, COVID-19. Some medications that are already used to treat malaria, lupis, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV, bacterial infections and certain other conditions are now being studied with controlled trials, but widespread support for their effectiveness has not yet been confirmed.
As a result, the Virginia Department of Health has issued some guidelines for state health providers:
» Prescriptions for chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, mefloquine and azithromycin should only be distributed with a diagnosis “consistent with the evidence for its use.”
» Community pharmacists should use professional judgment to determine whether a prescription is valid.
» Treatment should be prioritized for continuation of existing medication therapy, inpatient settings and other situations where there is no alternative therapy.
» Health care providers should advise against hoarding or stockpiling any of these medications.
Updated information on available therapies for COVID-19 can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/therapeutic-options.html.
