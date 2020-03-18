ABINDON, Va. — The Barter Theatre in Abingdon will postpone the openings of three upcoming productions amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Productions of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Peter Pan” — originally scheduled to open on March 26, April 2 and April 7, respectively — will be delayed, according to a news release.
“Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution,” the release states. “Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.”
The decision came after Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide ban in Virginia on nonessential public events, meetings and gatherings of more than 100 people. The ban applies to events that confine more than 100 people in a single room or space and events outside the normal course of daily life. It does not apply to normal workplace operations, such as those in grocery stores, airports and restaurants.
On Tuesday, Gov. Northam limited all gatherings to just 10 people.
The theater said its decision was in response the ban and was made in an effort “to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons.”
More information about the rescheduling of postponed shows will be available on the theater’s website.
