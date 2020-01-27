On Nov. 11, 2017, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Chip Shuler, offered the first concealed carry class free to the public. The class was well received and has become increasingly popular since that first one.
Since 2017, the sheriff’s office has offered 25 concealed carry classes with 907 Smyth County residents participating.
Shuler explained that the sheriff’s office has always been required to sign off on concealed carry applications, and, because of the general public’s interest, he decided to offer the classes as a service to citizens.
According to Shuler, residents seeking concealed carry permits for handguns must either be honorably discharged from the military, complete a hunters’ safety course or a paid class approved by the court. Although his class is free, it is approved by the court as well.
A proponent of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and concealed carry handgun permits, Shuler believes that a well-armed and educated citizenry can help lower crime.
“I encourage people to get concealed handgun permits. This is a right afforded by the Second Amendment. The thought of people being armed, reduces crime,” Shuler said.
He also advocated being properly trained to use a firearm.
“If you are going to carry a firearm, practice and be proficient with it. If you don’t, you are a liability to yourself and others. Once a bullet leaves a firearm, you can’t get it back, and you only have an expectation of where it is going. Treat all firearms as if they are loaded no matter what, and properly store firearms. Keep firearms out of the hands of children,” Shuler said.
Shuler has also discontinued charging the $35 sheriff’s fee that was a part of the cost associated with applying for a concealed carry permit, reducing the cost from $50 to $15. He said he was able to discontinue the fee because fingerprints are no longer required of concealed carry applicants and the sheriff’s office no longer has to print a paper copy of the applicants’ criminal background check, reducing the cost associated with the process.
“Offering the free concealed carry class is something we can do to help our citizens and to provide an education on the laws that go along with concealed carry,” Shuler said.
The sheriff’s office offers a minimum of one class per month. The classes are usually, but not always, limited to 30 participants. The department has four state-certified firearms instructors who teach the classes. Each class lasts four hours.
Each class discusses the nomenclature of a handgun, covering the working parts of both a semi-automatic and a revolver and gun safety. The Code of Virginia’s limits on a concealed handgun permit are also discussed. For example, concealed handgun permits do not allow for the carrying of guns in federal buildings, courthouses, schools or airports.
The class also discusses states that have reciprocal agreements with Virginia and how to handle a concealed weapon when traveling through states that do not have reciprocal agreements in place. Shuler said a list of states that recognize Virginia Concealed Handgun Permits can be found on the Virginia State Police website.
A popular part of the concealed handgun classes explores self defense and what that covers. Shuler said the class explores hypothetical situations where an individual might feel the need to use force. He stressed that force should be used as a last resort when an individual believes death or serious bodily injury is imminent. Force can also be used to protect the life of someone else, Shuler added.
Class participants are encouraged to ask questions.
“There is no such thing as a silly question,” Shuler said.
The safe handling of a firearm is also discussed, and instructors also point out what constitutes reckless handling of a gun.
“We are impressed with the number of people we have had come through the class. We have received a lot of positive public feedback about the class,” Shuler said.
For more information on the concealed carry class, go on the sheriff’s office website or Facebook page to sign up or call the sheriff’s office and ask for Lt. Kevin Terry, who oversees the class.
According to the Smyth County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office, 936 concealed carry handgun permits were issued in 2017. In 2019, 950 concealed carry handgun permits were issued.
These numbers are up sharply from 2011 and 2012 when the court granted 30 and 32 concealed handgun permits, respectively, in a month’s time. In the first month of 2013, the court issued 145 such permits.
The increase came on the heels of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children were killed along with multiple adults. Following the shooting, President Barack Obama announced a list of gun control proposals.
