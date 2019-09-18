ABINGDON, Va. — For the past two years, Abingdon High School has won the Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge.
Virginia high schools that achieve at least 65% registration of their eligible senior class earn the award, according to Mary Beverly, social studies department chair at Abingdon High School.
“The award is intended to recognize and commemorate the efforts of the next generation of leaders to educate, engage and inform their fellow students about how to get involved in the voting process,” said Beverly.
“Last year, only 11 schools in the commonwealth qualified for the award.”
Beverly said government teachers at the high school have been registering students in government classes for many years.
“However, for the last few years, we have worked with the League of Women Voters and to hold actual drives to try to ensure we reach all students eligible. We hold two registration drives a year. We do one in the fall to get students who are eligible for the upcoming election and then follow up in the spring to get the students who will be 18 for the following year. Students who are ineligible at that time have the option to sign pledge cards to register when they are able.”
Beverly said students in her Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics class discuss how voter turnout among young people is not as high as other groups.
“We also discuss how those who participate in government are more likely to benefit from it.
“I’m a strong believer in an educated electorate,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean we need voters with college degrees. We need voters who are able to educate themselves on the issues and determine what is true and what is false. My focus is on engaging our youngest eligible voters to register as soon as they can and engaging them in the political process. Voting is a key part of our democracy, and it is important for students to realize they can and should be active, engaged members of our community.”
