ABINGDON, Va. — More than a week after a man was killed in a storage unit fire, a judge denied bail to the Glade Spring woman charged in his death.
Kelly Lynn Goff, 46, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and abduction after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of Walter Lampkins, 46.
On Thursday, Goff appeared in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a bond hearing. She has been held without bail in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon since her Jan. 18 arrest.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said the judge denied bail. Goff’s attorney, David Childers, is appealing Thursday’s decision.
An initial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, according to Court Clerk Joshua D. Osborne.
Lampkins had been staying in a Glade Spring Mini-Storage unit when fire ignited, but the door was locked, and he was unable to escape, the Sheriff’s Office said. Goff faces charges because surveillance video shows her closing the door and locking it as she left the unit, according to a criminal affidavit filed in Domestic Relations Court.
Goff, whose address is listed as the Econo Lodge in Glade Spring, has previous convictions in Smyth and Washington counties, including credit card forgery, embezzlement, misdemeanor shoplifting and driving under revocation/suspension. She has no previous violent charges, records show.
Authorities said Goff and Lampkins had been in a relationship. His daughter, Abigail Lampkins, said they were living together at the motel, though he occasionally stayed in the storage unit.
Lampkins’ body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. His daughter said Thursday the body has not yet been released, so the family has not been able to choose a date for a funeral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.