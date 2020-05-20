DAMASCUS, Va. — A Glade Spring man died and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County last Tuesday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m., when a Ford Mustang traveling south on state Route 91 crashed and overturned several times less than a mile north of McCann Road, a news release states.
The driver, David L. Trent, 19, died at the scene, according to VSP. Trent was wearing a seat belt, but VSP said he was partially ejected from the car.
Two male passengers, ages 19 and 16, were flown to hospitals in Johnson City and Bristol to be treated for serious injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states. The passengers were also wearing seat belts.
VSP said the crash is under investigation, but speed has been identified as a factor. Alcohol was not a factor, the release states.
