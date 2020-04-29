It was going to be a big spring and summer for Jerry Castle.
The Abingdon native finished two full-length albums at the end of 2019 and had outlined an ambitious schedule to showcase his work.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was supposed to be my heavy touring year,” Castle said.
Instead of performing before live audiences, the singer-songwriter is now reaching out to fans in novel ways via the internet. On April 17, he conducted his first livestream on the popular Americana Highways platform.
“And it was surprisingly fulfilling,” Castle said. “People interacted, requested songs and gave positive feedback during the performance.”
Music fans around Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee need no introduction to Castle.
The former Abingdon High School football standout bought his first guitar during his freshman year at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Within six months, he was playing in venues around the region.
“Now that’s not to say it was good, but I sure fell in love with music and the process of creating songs instantly,” Castle said.
That passion for the process grew stronger after Castle met Tim Paretti, a guitar instructor and all-around musical guru to many.
“Tim understood early on that my strength was writing songs, so he had zero tolerance for me wanking on a solo or attempting to do tasteless vocal riffs. He was painfully honest and direct,” Castle said.
Following a stint with a cover band in the mid-1990s, Castle struck a chord with fans through his work with an Abingdon-based jam band called Toast. The song “Butterfly Woman” was a highlight during all Toast appearances.
“My time with that band really put my music on the map in Southwest Virginia, and it’s the foundation that the rest of my career has been built upon,” Castle said.
Shortly after graduating from college with a business administration degree, Castle moved to Nashville and began his next adventure with a band called The World Outside.
“We toured extensively through the Midwest. And by extensively, I mean we played over 200 dates a year for two years in a row,” Castle said. “When that band eventually fell apart, I put my name out front, simply because I got tired of explaining why former members were no longer with the band.
“Honestly, I’d much rather be a part of a band, but that’s not the way things turned out.”
Since 2005, Castle has branched into the role of entrepreneur in the musical hotbed of Nashville.
“I find it inspirational that Nashville has more musical talent per square mile than anywhere in the world,” Castle said. “The best writers in country, pop and rock music live here, and the absolute best musicians in the world live here.”
Castle said he stopped viewing music and other artists as competition years ago.
“Having a scarcity mentality with any type of art or trying to fit into the in-crowd of Nashville is a surefire way to create derivative dribble,” Castle said.
“My goal is to make the best music that Jerry Castle can make, not the best art compared to someone else.”
From Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash to Motley Crue and Alan Jackson, Castle said he has drawn from a variety of musicians and genres. But he does follow one golden rule with his music.
“If it’s sincere and song-oriented, regardless of the genre, I’m into it,” Castle said.
Castle used his contacts and business background in 2018-19 to found a company called Melrose Artists, which provides music management and record label services.
“I most identify with being a songwriter, but the majority of my income comes from being an entrepreneur,” Castle said. “I’m at the point in my life that I don’t want to work just for the sake of making money. I prefer for art to somehow be tied to most of my endeavors.”
The current task for Castle is to usher his two latest records out into the “new world.”
“One record is titled ‘Midnight Testaments,’ and right now, I’m leaning towards making the other record self-titled,” Castle said.
Castle described “Midnight Testaments” as a roots/country-leaning album. He said the other album has a more alternative “classic-rockish” sound
“I put the first single out titled ‘Tequila and Tears’ from the ‘Midnight Testaments’ album back in March, and it already has more streams than any song that I’ve ever put out. I’m not sure exactly what that means, but I’ll take it,” Castle said.
For now, Castle has adjusted to his Plan B. He’s even planning to launch a podcast within the next month.
“I do miss the energy of a room when things are firing on all cylinders during a live show,” Castle said. “I miss meeting a stranger and feeling like you’ve known them forever because you’re united through music.
“This is the new normal until it’s not, so I’m going to keep moving forward in the absolute best way that I know how.”
For songwriters and performers, Castle believes the COVID-19 era will have at least one positive impact.
“It will change the type of music that artists are creating, and it truly has the potential to make us all more kinder and gentler human beings.
“When we hear a sad song that we can’t stop listening to, it’s because it feels good to know you’re not the only person in the world that has had that feeling before. Knowing you’re not alone is powerful.”
